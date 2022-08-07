Toronto FC 4, Nashville 3

|Toronto FC
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Nashville
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Toronto FC, Osorio, 7, 19th minute; 2, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 13 (penalty kick), 41st; 3, Toronto FC, Osorio, 8 (Laryea), 44th; 4, Nashville, Bunbury, 4 (Romney), 45th+4.
Second Half_5, Toronto FC, Bernardeschi, 2 (penalty kick), 54th; 6, Toronto FC, Insigne, 1 (Michael Bradley), 77th; 7, Nashville, Zimmermann, 2 (Hany Mukhtar), 84th.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Gregory Ranjitsingh; Nashville, Joe Willis, Will Meyer, Elliot Panicco.
Yellow Cards_McCarty, Nashville, 2nd; Davis, Nashville, 24th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 40th; Sapong, Nashville, 61st; Marshall-Rutty, Toronto FC, 71st.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Walter Heatherly, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.
A_26,326.
___
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Domenico Criscito, Lukas MacNaughton, Chris Mavinga; Federico Bernardeschi (Doneil Henry, 90th+2), Richie Laryea (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 64th), Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio (Kosi Thompson, 90th+3); Lorenzo Insigne, Jesus Jimenez (Ayo Akinola, 79th), Jayden Nelson (Deandre Kerr, 79th).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Shaquell Moore (Eric Miller, 79th), Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Sean Davis, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty (Ethan Zubak, 89th), Alex Muyl (Luke Haakenson, 79th); Teal Bunbury (Randall Leal, 63rd), C.J. Sapong.