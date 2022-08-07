New England 3, Orlando City 0

New England 1 2 — 3 Orlando City 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, New England, Polster, 2 (McNamara), 20th minute.

Second Half_2, New England, Kaptoum, 1, 51st; 3, New England, Kessler, 1, 75th.

Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr.; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Carlos, Orlando City, 7th; Jansson, Orlando City, 66th; Araujo, Orlando City, 85th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Felisha Mariscal, Brian Poeschel, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Jeremy Scheer.

___

Lineups

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Omar Gonzalez, 90th), Maciel (Arnor Traustason, 63rd), Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Justin Rennicks (Emmanuel Boateng, 74th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso (Ivan Angulo, 58th), Mauricio Pereyra (Nicholas Gioacchini, 78th), Facundo Torres; Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 78th), Alexandre Pato.