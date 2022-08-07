Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|—
|3
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 14 (Barreal), 50th minute; 2, Cincinnati, Brenner, 8 (Acosta), 55th; 3, Cincinnati, Barreal, 4, 71st; 4, Philadelphia, Aaronson, 1 (Burke), 77th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Cameron, Cincinnati, 34th; Acosta, Cincinnati, 53rd; Hagglund, Cincinnati, 66th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Kathryn Nesbitt, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.
A_23,443.
___
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Jack McGlynn, 59th), Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza (Cory Burke, 59th), Mikael Uhre (Paxten Aaronson, 74th).
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy (Tyler Blackett, 46th), Alvas Powell (Raymon Gaddis, 67th); Luciano Acosta (Haris Medunjanin, 85th), Alvaro Barreal (John Nelson, 76th), Junior Moreno (Yuya Kubo, 76th), Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner, Brandon Vazquez.