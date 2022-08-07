Alexa
2 killed in south Taiwan light aircraft crash

Father, son die after plane crashes for yet unknown reasons

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/07 10:44
Rescuers examine the crash site after putting out a fire.

Rescuers examine the crash site after putting out a fire. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two men were killed in Pingtung County after a light aircraft crashed on Saturday (Aug. 6).

CNA reported that the deceased have been identified as 61-year-old Chu (朱) and his 27-year-old son. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The Pingtung County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services was cited as saying that it received a report about plane crash in Yanpu Township at 5:48 p.m. It immediately dispatched several teams consisting of 12 vehicles and 22 firefighters and rescuers, who put out a fire at the site and found the Chus’ remains.

An unnamed fellow pilot told CNA that the elder Chu, who manufactured parts for remote control models prior to his retirement, had loved flying since his youth and accumulated over 20 years of experience as a pilot. His son only recently joined him in flying.

According to ETtoday, prosecutors and members of the Transportation Safety Council will investigate the incident.
Pingtung County
light aircraft
plane crash
accident

