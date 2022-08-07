Chicago 3, Charlotte FC 2

|Chicago
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Charlotte FC
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Reyna, 3 (Lindsey), 1st minute; 2, Chicago, Przybylko, 4, 21st; 3, Chicago, Navarro, 2 (Shaqiri), 24th; 4, Charlotte FC, Swiderski, 7 (Bender), 45th.
Second Half_5, Chicago, Przybylko, 5 (Shaqiri), 52nd.
Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.
Yellow Cards_Gaines, Charlotte FC, 68th; Przybylko, Chicago, 68th; Sekulic, Chicago, 71st; Jones, Charlotte FC, 75th; Mueller, Chicago, 78th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Tyler Wyrostek, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.
A_32,538.
___
Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Miguel Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez (Fabian Herbers, 68th), Federico Navarro, Xherdan Shaqiri (Jhon Jader Duran, 90th+3), Jairo Torres (Brian Gutierrez, 68th); Chris Mueller (André Reynolds II, 86th), Kacper Przybylko.
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo (Joseph Mora, 31st), Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey (Daniel Rios, 76th), Anton Walkes; Benjamin Bender (Jordy Alcivar, 58th), Brandt Bronico, Quinn McNeill (Derrick Jones, 46th); McKinze Gaines, Yordy Reyna (Andre Shinyashiki, 57th), Karol Swiderski.