Lindor, Mets beat Braves 8-5 to open doubleheader

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor doubled off the padding atop the outfield wall in center field to drive in two, Edwin Díaz put out a fire for the final two outs and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 8-5 Saturday in a doubleheader opener.

Following consecutive walks to Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte, Lindor hit a drive against Tyler Matzek that bounced off the orange home run line and back into play just in front of Citi Field’s home-run apple. Umpires originally ruled it a double, and that call was confirmed via replay.

Lindor had three hits, including an RBI single during a two-run first inning against Jake Odorizzi (4-4). His double stretched New York’s edge to 5-0.

Spot starter David Peterson (6-2) helped New York’s seventh doubleheader get off to a good start by allowing three hits in 5 1/3 innings for his third scoreless start this year.

ORIOLES 6, PIRATES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and Baltimore won its fifth straight game.

Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh in the fourth to cut an early Baltimore lead to one, but McKenna came through as a pinch-hitter the following inning, putting the Orioles up 5-2 with a big two-out hit to left.

Baltimore, which entered the day 1 1/2 games out of the final wild card in the American League, has now won 21 of its last 28 games. The Orioles (56-51) have already reached their highest win total in five years.

Austin Voth (2-1) allowed three runs and six hits in five-plus innings for Baltimore, and the bullpen handled the final 12 outs. JT Brubaker (2-10) allowed three runs and eight hits in four innings for Pittsburgh.

MARINERS 2, ANGELS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the third inning, George Kirby pitched six solid innings and Seattle beat Los Angeles to open a doubleheader.

France’s homer came with two outs against starter Jaime Barria (1-2) and erased a one-run lead that came from Mickey Moniak’s second-inning RBI single. Barria went 4 2/3 innings while allowing three hits, two earned runs and four walks with three strikeouts.

Kirby (3-3) pitched well after a bumpy second inning, allowing six hits, one earned run and no walks with eight strikeouts.

Erik Swanson pitched the ninth for his third save.

CUBS 4, MARLINS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly tossed shutout ball into the seventh inning for his first win at Wrigley Field.

P.J. Higgins homered and singled, and Nico Hoerner added three hits and an RBI to help the Cubs defeat Miami for a second straight day after losing five straight.

Smyly (4-6) finally prevailed at home in his sixth start this season at Wrigley after signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract in March that includes incentive pay and an option for 2023. The 33-year-old lefty allowed five hits, struck out four and walked none before being replaced with Mark Leiter Jr. with two outs in the seventh.

Miami’s Pablo López (7-7) allowed four runs on nine hits in five-plus innings.

___

