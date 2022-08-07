Saint Vincent and the Grenadines PM arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves arrived in Taiwan on Sunday morning (Aug. 7) and will remain in the country until Friday (Aug. 12).

The delegation was received by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) at the Taoyuan International Airport. Gonsalves said in a speech upon arrival that he is glad to visit Taiwan under the “particular” circumstances, as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan share “relations of a family nature.”

“We find it unacceptable for threats to be made; threats of violence, threats of aggression, which by their very nature destabilize East Asia and indeed, the world,” Gonsalves said. He said his country has made its position very clear: “We particularly do not like when big and powerful countries threaten smaller ones.”

Regarding Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ relations with China, Gonsalves added, “We are not the ones who have set pre-conditions on our relationships; they have insisted that if we [wish to form] diplomatic relations with them, we must drop all relations with Taiwan. We can’t abandon our friends. We do not accept that any country can set pre-conditions to us as a basis for our relations with them.”

He said that he is in Taiwan to show solidarity to the Taiwanese government and people, who have shared 42 years of friendship with his country.

Gonsalves stressed that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has no intentions of being China’s enemy, and that his visit does not prevent the country from “respectful” communications with China. He said whether U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should visit Taiwan is between her and Taiwan, and not an excuse to conduct military exercises.

Gonsalves concluded by saying he looks forward to meeting President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), singing karaoke with Wu, as well as celebrating his birthday and Father’s Day in Taiwan.