Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund edge to nervy victory of Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

(Reus 9')

Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund claimed a narrow opening day win over Bayer Leverkusen thanks to captain Marco Reus' goal and several outstanding saves from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel at the Westfalenstadion.

A free-flowing move just nine minutes into the match saw the forward beat Edmond Tapsoba to the ball before pulling off a skillful turn and crossing in from the left.

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi looked to have turned the ball in at the back post, only for Lukas Hradecky to pull off a brilliant goal-line stop with his foot, but the Leverkusen goalkeeper was helpless to stop an on-rushing Reus from scrambling the ball over the line.

Adeyemi, Dortmund's brightest spark early on, was forced off after only 23 minutes with a suspected ankle injury, and, although the hosts continued to create chances, they failed to make much impact inside the six-yard box.

The visitors were unlucky not to find an equalizer in the second half, with striker Patrik Schick being spurned by Kobel on two occasions, while the offside flag also twice denied Leverkusen from capping impressive moves with a deserved goal.

The match ended in controversy when Leverkusen goalkeeper Hradecky was sent off in added time, after a video assistant referee (VAR) review, for handling the ball just outside of the box, but Reus struck the resultant free kick sailing over the bar.