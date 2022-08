MBOMBELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa beats New Zealand 26-10 in the first round of the Rugby Championship at Mbombela Stadium.

South Africa 26 (Kurt-Lee Arendse, Willie le Roux tries; Handre Pollard 2 conversions, 3 penalties, dropped goal), New Zealand 10 (Shannon Frizell try; Jordie Barrett penalty, Richie Mounga conversion). HT: 10-3