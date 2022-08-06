NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 6 1 7 25 34 14 San Diego 7 3 4 25 20 11 Houston 6 4 3 21 24 16 OL Reign 5 3 6 21 15 12 Chicago 5 3 5 20 20 17 Kansas City 5 4 4 19 14 16 Angel City 5 5 2 17 12 14 Orlando 3 5 5 14 14 28 Louisville 2 6 7 13 16 22 Gotham FC 4 7 0 12 9 22 Washington 1 5 9 12 15 19 North Carolina 2 5 4 10 20 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 29

Washington 3, North Carolina 3, tie

Portland 2, Louisville 1

Saturday, July 30

San Diego 1, Chicago 0

OL Reign 3, Angel City 2

Sunday, July 31

Houston 4, Gotham FC 2

Orlando 2, Kansas City 2, tie

Tuesday, August 2

OL Reign 1, Louisville 1, tie

Friday, August 5

Washington 1, Louisville 1, tie

North Carolina 3, Portland 3, tie

Sunday, August 7

Kansas City at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Houston at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Angel City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10

Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 12

Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

Gotham FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.