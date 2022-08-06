Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/06 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 70 37 .654 _ _ 4-6 L-3 41-15 29-22
Toronto 59 47 .557 10½ +2½ 6-4 L-1 34-21 25-26
Tampa Bay 57 49 .538 12½ 5-5 W-3 33-21 24-28
Baltimore 55 51 .519 14½ 7-3 W-4 30-20 25-31
Boston 54 54 .500 16½ 5-5 W-1 26-27 28-27
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 56 50 .528 _ _ 4-6 W-1 30-24 26-26
Chicago 54 52 .509 2 6-4 W-1 25-29 29-23
Cleveland 54 52 .509 2 5-5 L-2 27-22 27-30
Kansas City 42 65 .393 14½ 15 3-7 L-1 23-31 19-34
Detroit 42 66 .389 15 15½ 3-7 L-3 25-29 17-37
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 70 38 .648 _ _ 6-4 W-3 34-17 36-21
Seattle 57 50 .533 12½ _ 5-5 L-1 27-24 30-26
Texas 47 59 .443 22 4-6 L-1 22-30 25-29
Los Angeles 45 61 .425 24 11½ 5-5 W-1 24-32 21-29
Oakland 41 66 .383 28½ 16 6-4 W-2 17-33 24-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 67 39 .632 _ _ 8-2 L-1 32-18 35-21
Atlanta 64 43 .598 +5½ 6-4 W-1 37-22 27-21
Philadelphia 58 48 .547 9 _ 8-2 W-3 28-25 30-23
Miami 48 58 .453 19 10 3-7 L-1 23-28 25-30
Washington 36 72 .333 32 23 3-7 L-3 17-40 19-32
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 58 48 .547 _ _ 5-5 W-1 27-20 31-28
St. Louis 58 48 .547 _ _ 7-3 W-5 33-20 25-28
Pittsburgh 43 63 .406 15 15 3-7 L-1 24-29 19-34
Chicago 42 63 .400 15½ 15½ 4-6 W-1 21-32 21-31
Cincinnati 42 63 .400 15½ 15½ 5-5 L-2 24-32 18-31
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 73 33 .689 _ _ 9-1 W-6 36-15 37-18
San Diego 61 48 .560 13½ +1½ 6-4 L-2 31-23 30-25
San Francisco 51 55 .481 22 7 3-7 L-4 29-27 22-28
Arizona 47 58 .448 25½ 10½ 5-5 W-1 28-27 19-31
Colorado 47 62 .431 27½ 12½ 2-8 L-1 30-27 17-35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 7, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 12-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.