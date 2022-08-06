WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Connecticut
|22
|10
|.688
|2
|x-Washington
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|Atlanta
|14
|18
|.438
|10
|New York
|13
|18
|.419
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|28
|.152
|19½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|12
|.625
|2
|Dallas
|15
|16
|.484
|6½
|Phoenix
|13
|19
|.406
|9
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|10
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Atlanta 88, Los Angeles 86
Chicago 93, Washington 83
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.