Saint Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister set to arrive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is slated to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (Aug. 7) to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Gonsalves, who has visited Taiwan 11 times before as prime minister, will lead a delegation from Aug. 7-12. He will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office where he will receive a ceremonial military salute and attend a state banquet, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and matters of common concern. Tsai will oversee the signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, an agreement on the transfer of inmates, and a letter of intent on higher education cooperation.

The deals will bolster judicial and educational cooperation between the two countries, according to the press release.

The prime minister will visit the SVG embassy in Taiwan and meet with Vincentian students in Taiwan. He will also stop by the International Cooperation and Development Fund headquarters and Mackay Junior College of Medicine, Nursing, and Management, per the press release.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is scheduled to meet with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who will host a banquet for the SVG prime minister.

Wu will accompany Gonsalves and his delegation to Kaohsiung, where they will attend a banquet hosted by Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and visit economic institutions and cultural sites.