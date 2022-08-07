Creative Expo Taiwan features ocean party, foot bath, and Formosa ice shop

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) — Creative Expo Taiwan 2022 is set to open in Kaohsiung from Aug. 5 to 14, with this year's theme being “Resonance Island.”

Curated by artists and engineers collective “LuxuryLogico (豪華朗基工),” five featured pavilions opened to the public on Friday (Aug. 5) at the Kaohsiung Music Center. This is the first time the event has been held in Kaohsiung.

A promotional event took place on Thursday (Aug. 4) at the center. Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得), Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), and Chief Curator Lin Kun-ying (林昆穎) all attended.

As a part of the creative expo, illustrations from over 500 Taiwanese brands will be on display starting on Aug. 10 at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. More than 40% of the exhibitors are from southern Taiwan, Minister Lee added.

Let's have a look at some of the highlighted exhibits.

Island Hotel



"Island Hotel" requires visitors to book online in advance. (Taiwan News photo)

On the second floor of the center, the main pavilion's immersive exhibition titled “Island Hotel” was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic when people could not travel abroad or had to quarantine in hotels, according to the chief curating consultant, Kung Shu-chang (龔書章).

Kung explained that it was during this period he realized the beauty of Taiwan. His goal is to create works that introduce Taiwan to cities around the world.

Kung said that in each room of the “Island Hotel,” there is an artist online waiting for the participants to interact with them and begin an exciting 15-minute-long journey." Online bookings are required for the exhibition.



Artist Tao Wei-chung's room is titled“Mountain Ocean Soul.” (Taiwan News photo)

Take the “Mountain Ocean Soul” room, for example. It was designed by Hualien-based performer Tao Wei-chung (陶維均). Inside the space, visitors are encouraged to freely express their feelings, Kung said.

“Tell the artist what troubles you and he will drive his car to a secret location and bury your secret. One day you can go dig that paper out and burn it,” said Kung.



The room titled "Express Delivery” allows visitors to have a foot bath and boil an egg. (Taiwan News photo)

Chief Curator Lin shared his experience in the room “Express Delivery.” It was designed by artist Lin Suh-lian (林素蓮) from Beitou, a member of the Les Petites Choses Production dance troupe.

According to Lin, Beitou is known for boiling eggs in hot springs. In this exhibition room, visitors can actually boil an egg while watching a video of Lin scootering around famous Beitou hot spring areas.

Website: https://creativexpo.tw/en/program/culture

Matsu Pavilion



Performance artists tell stories from Matsu and lead audience through exhibition. (Toraton creative co. photo)

At the Matsu booth, visitors are led through a long dark tunnel, aimed at taking them back to the island during times of conflict with China.

The exhibit eventually leads people back to the light where there is a pop-up bar that serves special cocktails featuring Kaoliang liquor or non-alcoholic options. The booth looks at local history through food and performances.

Website: https://creativexpo.tw/en/program/culture

Formosa Ice Shop Exhibition



Visitors learn the history of shaved ice in the "Formosa Ice Shop." (Taiwan News photo)

In the main pavilion, a shaved ice exhibition looks at the history and development of the cool dessert in Taiwan.



The hotel provides two special desserts. (Taiwan News photo)

Ice cream and shaved ice lovers can leave the venue and treat themselves to special desserts at the Haruta Hotel. There will also be activities celebrating Father's Day in the market over the weekend.

Website: https://twdesign.tw/en/exhibition-view/15

Ms. Perfume



The exhibition features works by 11 contemporary female artists. (Taiwan News photo)

The Japanese Patriotic Women's Association Hall in Kaohsiung was built in 1922. It is being reopened to the public with the "Ms. Perfume" exhibition, which displays works by 11 modern female artists.

One of the artists, photographer Yoshida Yuni, shows off her work, including a photo shoot with Japanese comedian Watanabe Naomi. Yoshida wanted to show women's strength and confidence in the pictures through Watanabe's exaggerated body language and makeup. The Ms. Perfume exhibition will end on Oct. 23.

Website: https://twdesign.tw/en/exhibition-view/12

Lazy River



Six large-scale installations float lazily on the Lazy River. (Taiwan News photo)

In the harbor near the Kaohsiung Music Center, there are six cute, large floating installations created by Taiwanese illustrators. The works include a 13-meter-tall seal, a 20-meter-wide penguin, and a 12-meter-tall rabbit, which are lit up from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Those interested in viewing more artworks can visit the website at https://twdesign.tw/en/event-view/93.

Kaohsiung Ocean Party



(Kaohsiung City Government photo)

“Kaohsiung Ocean Party” features yacht parties and keelboat contests that will take place on Aug. 13 and 14. Party lovers can enjoy the view of the Love River, in addition to the inflatable installations.

A concert will be held in the harbor next weekend. The lineup includes singer Waa Wei (魏如萱), punk rock band Fire Ex. (滅火器), and Resa Club.

Website: https://event.startravel.com.tw/kaohsiung/ocean-party/

Designed Tours



Former dictator Chiang Kai-shek’s car is open for people to sit in. (Kaohsiung City Government photo)

The Kaohsiung City Government also launched more than 30 routes to travel around the city. Some of the places are being opened for the first time, such as the former residence of Jhang Syue-liang (張學良). Meanwhile, a car used to transport former dictator Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣中正) is also on display for the public to sit in.

Website: https://twdesign.tw/en/