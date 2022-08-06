Taiwan adds 19,753 local COVID cases, 51 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 19,753 local COVID cases on Saturday (Aug. 6), a decrease of 8% from the previous day and 7% from last week.

The center logged 51 deaths and 212 imported cases for Saturday.

Local cases

The local cases included 9,155 males, 10,592 females, and six cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported the most cases with 3,664, followed by 2,331 in Taichung City, 2,172 in Taipei City, 2,162 in Taoyuan City, 1,894 in Kaohsiung City, 1,448 in Tainan City, 867 in Changhua County, 621 in Hsinchu County, 575​​​​​​​ in Miaoli County, 573 in Pingtung County, 558 in Yunlin County, 452 in Hsinchu City, 438 in Yilan County, 382 in Chiayi County, 326 in Nantou County, 319 in Keelung City, 288 in Hualien County, 226 in Chiayi City, 202 in Taitung County, 133​​​​​​​ in Penghu County, 115 in Kinmen County, and 7 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 51 deaths announced on Saturday included 32 males and 19 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 50 had a history of chronic disease, and 30 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 6 to Aug. 3 and the dates of death were from July 12 to Aug. 3.

Imported cases

The 212 imported cases included 126 males and 86 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between July 7 to Aug. 5, 21 arrived from Vietnam; six from the Philippines, four each from the U.S., Singapore, Netherlands, and Germany; three each from the U.K., Turkey, and Thailand; two each from Japan and France; one each from Denmark, Egypt, Romania, Indonesia, Malaysia, Swiss. The countries of origin of 150 other cases are still being investigated.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 4,716,819 cases, of which 21,481 were imported, 4,695,284 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 9,187 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of these deaths, 9,172 contracted the disease locally.