Slovakia foreign minister urges Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Slovakia Foreign Minister Martin Klus on Friday (Aug. 5) called for peace in the Taiwan Strait, following China’s ballistic missile launches on Thursday (Aug. 4).

In a tweet, Klus shared a graphic of the locations of China’s military drills announced on Aug. 2. He said the world does not need more “global destruction” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He urged peace and stability in the region, calling Taiwan an important trade partner.

Taiwan’s representative office in Slovakia responded by tweeting, “Taiwan will not escalate the tensions or provoke disputes, but will firmly defend our sovereignty and national security and uphold freedom and democracy.”

After an ASEAN ministerial meeting in Cambodia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday called on China to halt its military drills around Taiwan "immediately" and reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability. They also reiterated their commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and firm trilateral relations based on shared interests and values, including freedom, rule of law, and human rights.

China on Thursday fired 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into the waters surrounding northern, southern, and eastern Taiwan in several waves. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said that it used early warning, surveillance, and reconnaissance mechanisms to grasp the dynamics of the missile launches, activate defense systems, and strengthen combat readiness. The ministry also condemned China's "irrational actions undermining regional peace."