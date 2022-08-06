Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan PM Kishida to replace Defence Minister Kishi on Wednesday -Yomiuri

  219
By REUTERS
2022/08/06 12:47
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi arrives for an honor guard ceremony prior to a meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Ministe...

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi arrives for an honor guard ceremony prior to a meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Ministe...

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on consideration of his health conditions in the upcoming Cabinet and party leadership reshuffle on Wednesday, the Yomiuri daily reported on Saturday.

Kishida moved the reshuffle, originally slated for early September, after a key memorial service for former premier Shinzo Abe who was fatally shot last month, earlier to solidify the leadership in the wake of a domestic COVID-19 resurgence and the intensifying Taiwan situation, the newspaper said.

The reshuffle would come after Kishida's conservative coalition government increased its majority in the upper house of parliament in a July election held two days after Abe's death. Read full story

Kishi, 63, a younger brother of the deceased Abe, has been serving as defence minister since September 2020.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno in the Cabinet, as well as ruling Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi will likely be retained at their positions, Yomiuri also reported. Read full story

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Fumio Kishida

RELATED ARTICLES

On Taiwan Abe Shinzo was sneaky, devious, cunning...and a hero
On Taiwan Abe Shinzo was sneaky, devious, cunning...and a hero
2022/07/12 19:09
Japanese delegation takes look at PM Kishida's family home in Taiwan
Japanese delegation takes look at PM Kishida's family home in Taiwan
2022/05/07 19:42
MOFA applauds Japan PM for remarks on peace across Taiwan Strait
MOFA applauds Japan PM for remarks on peace across Taiwan Strait
2022/05/06 12:34
Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India
Japan PM Kishida announces $42 billion investment in India
2022/03/20 11:30
Wary, weary world slams doors shut, fearing omicron variant
Wary, weary world slams doors shut, fearing omicron variant
2021/11/29 23:27