US, Australia, Japan foreign ministers urge China to 'immediately' cease live-fire drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Top diplomats from the U.S., Australia, and Japan on Friday (August 5) called on China to stop military drills around Taiwan "immediately" and reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability.

After weeks of threatening rhetoric before U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Beijing imposed live-fire drills encircling Taiwan from Thursday (Aug. 4).

A strategic dialogue between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Cambodia was held in Cambodia after their ASEAN ministerial meeting. The three reiterated their commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and firm trilateral relations based on shared interests and values, including freedom, rule of law, and human rights, CNA reported.

The ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They encouraged talks through diplomatic channels to minimize the risk of misjudgment or miscalculation.

Taiwan was not the only country affected by the Chinese drills this week. Japan's Defense Ministry announced on the first day of the military exercise that five ballistic missiles launched by China landed in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and four of them had flown over Taipei.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, who is also in Cambodia for the ASEAN event, on Friday expressed concerns over heightened tensions across the strait. He made clear his country's objection to "any attempts to change the status quo by force," according to Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier this week, a joint statement by the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and urged China not to alter the status quo in the region.