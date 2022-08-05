Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Fire breaks out on outer island during Taiwanese artillery drill

Witnesses believe tracer fire or flares started fire in Dongyin Township

  1911
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/05 23:37
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan images)

(Facebook, reporter.taiwan images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out on an outer island during an artillery exercise held by the Taiwanese military on Friday evening (Aug. 5).

On the second day of massive live-fire drills being held by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan, Taiwan's Army also conducted live-fire exercises in Lienchiang County's Dongyin Township from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, during the exercises, witnesses gave differing accounts of either tracer fire or flares landing on a hill behind Sanjia Village on Xiyin Island and starting a fire, reported UDN.

The blaze quickly spread with some fearing it could engulf homes and nearby B&Bs. At 7:38 p.m. the Dongyin Fire Brigade received a report of a fire in the area and dispatched two fire trucks, reported TVBS.

However, as the water supply was insufficient, firefighters had to go back and obtain more water and another fire truck was dispatched. The fire was successfully brought under control by 9 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to nearby B&Bs or private homes. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire breaks out on outer island during Taiwanese artillery drill
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

Fire breaks out on outer island during Taiwanese artillery drill
(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)

Fire breaks out on outer island during Taiwanese artillery drill
(Facebook, 東引香格里拉休閒民宿 photo)

Fire breaks out on outer island during Taiwanese artillery drill
(Facebook, 東引香格里拉休閒民宿 photo)
fire
blaze
inferno
live-fire drill
live-fire exercises
military exercise
2022 Chinese military exercises around Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

10 PLA warships cross Taiwan's median line
10 PLA warships cross Taiwan's median line
2022/08/05 16:01
Map shows paths of Chinese missiles fired around Taiwan on Day 1
Map shows paths of Chinese missiles fired around Taiwan on Day 1
2022/08/05 13:07
22 Chinese fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait median line
22 Chinese fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait median line
2022/08/05 11:08
Taiwan president denounces China's live-fire drills as 'irresponsible'
Taiwan president denounces China's live-fire drills as 'irresponsible'
2022/08/05 10:44
4 Chinese missiles flew over Taipei on way to Japan EEZ
4 Chinese missiles flew over Taipei on way to Japan EEZ
2022/08/04 23:56