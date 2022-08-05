Fire breaks out on outer island during Taiwanese artillery drill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out on an outer island during an artillery exercise held by the Taiwanese military on Friday evening (Aug. 5).

On the second day of massive live-fire drills being held by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) around Taiwan, Taiwan's Army also conducted live-fire exercises in Lienchiang County's Dongyin Township from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, during the exercises, witnesses gave differing accounts of either tracer fire or flares landing on a hill behind Sanjia Village on Xiyin Island and starting a fire, reported UDN.

The blaze quickly spread with some fearing it could engulf homes and nearby B&Bs. At 7:38 p.m. the Dongyin Fire Brigade received a report of a fire in the area and dispatched two fire trucks, reported TVBS.

However, as the water supply was insufficient, firefighters had to go back and obtain more water and another fire truck was dispatched. The fire was successfully brought under control by 9 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to nearby B&Bs or private homes. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)



(Facebook, reporter.taiwan photo)



(Facebook, 東引香格里拉休閒民宿 photo)



(Facebook, 東引香格里拉休閒民宿 photo)