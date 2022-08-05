Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/05 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 36 .660 _
Toronto 59 46 .562 10½
Tampa Bay 56 49 .533 13½
Baltimore 54 51 .514 15½
Boston 53 54 .495 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 50 .524 _
Cleveland 54 51 .514 1
Chicago 53 52 .505 2
Kansas City 42 64 .396 13½
Detroit 42 65 .393 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 69 38 .645 _
Seattle 57 49 .538 11½
Texas 47 58 .448 21
Los Angeles 44 61 .419 24
Oakland 41 66 .383 28

___

Thursday's Games

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2

Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Toronto 9, Minnesota 3

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Toussaint 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.