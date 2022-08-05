Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's long-range radar allowed military to track Chinese missile launches

Leshan early-warning radar capable of detecting aircraft, missiles 5000 km away

  506
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/05 20:30
PAVE PAWS radar. 

PAVE PAWS radar.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s long-range early warning radar allowed the military to keep tabs on the Dongfeng ballistic missiles launched by China on Thursday (Aug. 4), a high-level government official familiar with the matter said on Friday (Aug. 5).

The Leshan long-range early warning radar, located in Hsinchu’s Leshan area, cost approximately NT$40.9 billion (US$1.36 billion), according to Liberty Times. The radar is a Cold War-era U.S. AN/FPS-115 PAVE PAWS radar sold to Taiwan in 2000 that has been operational since 2013.

It is capable of detecting any aircraft or missile within 5,000 kilometers; given its high location, it can also track surface ships. The Ministry of National Defense revealed in October 2020 that there have been American technical advisors assisting in the maintenance of the sophisticated radar system.

Eleven different-variant Dongfeng missiles were fired on Thursday, with the Dongfeng-15B being the most numerous, Liberty Times cited the official as saying. The missiles were launched from three locations—two on the coast and one further inland, the official said.

The entire situation was under the Taiwan military’s control and relevant information was also shared with the U.S., Japan, and other countries for reference and comparison, the official added.

To protect the radar site from a Chinese attack, the military deploys Sky Bow III air defense missiles and 35 mm anti-aircraft guns, the official said. In last year’s Han Kuang exercise, the radar station simulated a Chinese missile strike and an attack by Chinese drones and special agents, per Liberty Times.
Taiwan military
Leshan early-warning radar
Dongfeng missiles
China
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Map shows paths of Chinese missiles fired around Taiwan on Day 1
Map shows paths of Chinese missiles fired around Taiwan on Day 1
2022/08/05 13:07
China's ambassador to France says Taiwanese will be 'reeducated' after annexation
China's ambassador to France says Taiwanese will be 'reeducated' after annexation
2022/08/05 12:05
22 Chinese fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait median line
22 Chinese fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait median line
2022/08/05 11:08
Taiwan president denounces China's live-fire drills as 'irresponsible'
Taiwan president denounces China's live-fire drills as 'irresponsible'
2022/08/05 10:44
Japan, U.S. to cooperate on maintaining peace, stability in Taiwan Strait
Japan, U.S. to cooperate on maintaining peace, stability in Taiwan Strait
2022/08/05 09:20