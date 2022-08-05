Taiwan’s Pegatron has factory shipments delayed in China over Pelosi meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan electronics manufacturer Pegatron has had shipments to one of its China factories held up by Chinese customs officials after company executives met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Taiwan.

Nikkei cited the Commercial Times as saying shipments to Pegatron’s Suzhou plant were being examined on Thursday (Aug. 4) to see if they were in violation of Chinese rules that prohibit the words “Taiwan” or “Republic of China” from appearing on boxes.

The shipment disruption is likely in response to Pegatron Vice Chairman Jason Cheng (程建中) and other Taiwanese semiconductor executives meeting with Pelosi at a lunch hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Aug. 3), according to Nikkei.

Other Taiwanese component suppliers also received notices on Friday (Aug. 5) morning from Chinese customers requesting that label requirements are followed. Chinese officials said boxes, shipping documents, cartons, and export and import declaration forms cannot have “Taiwan,” “Republic of China” or “R.O.C” on them, per the report.

Shipments with these words will be checked and held, according to Chinese notices seen by Nikkei. While these rules have been in place for years, they are increasingly being enforced as relations between Taiwan and China continue to sour.

The moves come during large-scale Chinese live-fire military drills around Taiwan in response to Pelosi’s visit. Beijing fired 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles in waters close to Taiwan on Thursday (Aug. 4).

Meanwhile, Chinese military planes have repeatedly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line over the past three days, while Chinese warships also crossed the Davis Line on Friday (Aug.5).