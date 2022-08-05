Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

7 US spy planes detected flying around Taiwan

US reconnaissance aircraft appeared in force on Day 2 of China's live-fire exercises around Taiwan

  2122
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/05 17:03
7 U.S. reconnaissance aircraft spotted in waters east of Taiwan. (Twitter, SCSPI image)

7 U.S. reconnaissance aircraft spotted in waters east of Taiwan. (Twitter, SCSPI image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Friday (Aug. 5), the second day of China's live-fire drills launched around Taiwan, seven U.S. reconnaissance planes, including a U-2, and six tankers were detected flying in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Beijing-based think-tank, the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), tweeted that one U.S. Air Force (USAF) Boeing RC-135S Cobra Ball measurement and signature intelligence aircraft, one USAF RC-135V Rivet Joint electronic surveillance aircraft, three U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, one USAF Boeing E-3G Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft, and one Lockheed U-2S high altitude reconnaissance aircraft, were in flight near Taiwan.

The Chinese think-tank also reported the presence of six Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers. On the SCSPI's map, the reconnaissance aircraft could be seen in the north, northeast, east, southeast, and south of Taiwan at varying distances and headings.

The flights took place as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted a second day of massive live-fire exercises in six zones surrounding Taiwan. The think-tank described the aircraft's presence as strengthening U.S. military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations around Taiwan.
spy planes
reconnaissance aircraft
surveillance aircraft
USAF
USN
live-fire drills
live-fire exercises
PLA exercises
U-2 spy plane
RC-135S
RC-135V
P-8A
E-3G

RELATED ARTICLES

Rumors China evacuating citizens from Taiwan deemed fake news
Rumors China evacuating citizens from Taiwan deemed fake news
2022/08/04 15:24
China’s live-fire exercises around Taiwan most provocative coercive campaign to date
China’s live-fire exercises around Taiwan most provocative coercive campaign to date
2022/08/04 14:35
Taiwan defense ministry blasts China's live-fire zones as 'blockade'
Taiwan defense ministry blasts China's live-fire zones as 'blockade'
2022/08/04 12:11
Expert predicts China will fire missiles over Taiwan cities to hit Zone No. 4
Expert predicts China will fire missiles over Taiwan cities to hit Zone No. 4
2022/08/04 11:02
Taiwan Taoyuan airport cancels 51 flights on Aug. 4 amid Chinese live-fire drills
Taiwan Taoyuan airport cancels 51 flights on Aug. 4 amid Chinese live-fire drills
2022/08/03 17:48