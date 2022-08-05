Audrey Tang tapped as head of Taiwan’s new digital ministry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) is set to be appointed as the head of the newly-formed Ministry of Digital Affairs on Friday (Aug. 5).

Liberty Times reported that Tang, a software engineer turned-politician, would be tapped as the minister. Lee Huai-jen (李懷仁), chairman of the iPASS Corporation; and Chiueh Her-ming (闕河鳴), human resources chief of the National Development Council’s Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency (ASVDA), will both be named deputy ministers.

The new Cabinet-level department is expected to be inaugurated later this month before the next legislative session starts. The ministry’s website is currently under construction.

Tang has been the face of Taiwan in promoting its technological advancements on the international stage. A media darling, she has played a critical role in shaping the country’s digital policies to fight COVID-19 and last year joined Taiwan’s representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) in attending the U.S.-hosted Summit for Democracy.

Lee has served as an advisor to the Cabinet and helped formulate the country’s ICT policies relating to 5G, open data, big data, and smart city, contributing to the implementation of the acclaimed real-name-based mask distribution mechanism. He took the reins of the iPASS Corporation, which operates a contactless smartcard system, in 2020.

An associate professor of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University’s electronics and electrical engineering department, Chiueh has been tasked with cybersecurity and nurturing talent, as well as enforcing the Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan.