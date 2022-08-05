Taiwan reports 21,577 local COVID cases, 54 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 21,577 local COVID cases on Friday (Aug. 5), a 4.9% decrease from the previous day.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 292 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,696,969. The 54 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 9,136.

Local cases

The local cases include 9,944 males, 11,610 females, and 23 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 54 deaths announced on Friday include 27 males and 27 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 50 had a history of chronic disease, and 35 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 27 to Aug. 3 and the dates of death were from May 20 to Aug. 2.

Imported cases

The 292 imported cases include 158 males and 134 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s. Between July 5 to Aug. 4, six arrived from Singapore; four each from Japan and Mexico; three each from the U.S. and Vietnam; two each from India, Thailand, the Philippines, and the Netherlands; and one each from Cambodia, France, Switzerland, South Korea, and Malaysia. The countries of origin of 259 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 15,046,661 COVID tests, with 10,342,775 coming back negative. Of the 4,696,969 confirmed cases, 21,274 were imported, 4,675,641 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

