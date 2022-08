Fabio Guarin, 76, plays a cello for tips which he said he uses to buy his meals in the La Candelaria neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. ... Fabio Guarin, 76, plays a cello for tips which he said he uses to buy his meals in the La Candelaria neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Guarin said he used to earn money playing in an amateur band known as a "toque," hired for bars and private events. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)