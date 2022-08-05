Map shows paths of Chinese missiles fired around Taiwan on Day 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On the first day of live-fire drills imposed on Taiwan by China, missiles landed in five of six zones around Taiwan, with a Vietnamese reporter creating a map showing the probable paths of the projectiles.

From 1:56 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 4), the People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles into the waters surrounding northern, southern, and eastern Taiwan in waves, according to the Ministry of National Defense. Japan's Defense Ministry also announced that five ballistic missiles launched by China landed in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and four had flown over Taipei.

Independent journalist Duan Dong on Friday morning (Aug. 5) created a detailed map showing the likely launch points, trajectories, and impact areas of the missiles, based on Japan's Ministry of Defense, Chinese state-run news clips, and geolocation. As can be seen on the map, Dongfeng 15B (DF-15B) missiles were launched by the 613 Brigade of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) from Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province, and landed in zones located to the northeast and east of Taiwan.

The 617 Brigade at Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province fired what Duan believes are DF15B and Dongfeng 16 (DF-16) missiles, based on Chinese state-run television footage. The missiles splashed down in zones to the north and east of Taiwan.

The 616 Brigade in Ganzou City, Jiangxi Province launched DF-15B missiles at the zone situated across from southern Taiwan. As predicted by Taiwanese military expert Lu Li-shi (呂禮詩), Type PCL191 (PHL-16) truck-mounted self-propelled multiple rocket launchers (MRLs) fired rockets into a zone that straddles the median line to the west of Taiwan from Pingtan Island, Fujian Province.

Rockets fired from Pingtan were spotted by Chinese tourists strolling on the island's beaches. Squadrons of PLA helicopters were also seen swarming over the island.

— Videos published by local netizens on Weibo, the main Mainland China social media, show Ballistic missiles being fired by People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Pingtan islands, 138 km West from Taiwan territory pic.twitter.com/zkfQ1UTy33 — (@AZmilitary1) August 4, 2022



(Twitter, Duang Dong image)