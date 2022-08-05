22 Chinese fighter jets cross Taiwan Strait median line

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twenty-two Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and crossed the median line on Thursday (Aug. 4) as Beijing began its live-fire drills in waters around Taiwan.

Twelve People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, eight Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, and two Shenyang J-16 jet fighters were monitored crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF jets.

So far this month, China has already sent 74 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone, including 71 fighter jets and three spotter planes.

Thursday’s intrusions came on the same day as China began live-fire drills in waters close to Taiwan. The PLA fired 11 Dongfeng ballistic missiles from 1:56 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in waters close to the northern, southern, and eastern parts of the country, according to the MND.

China is carrying out the live-fire drills in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan on Aug. 2-3. The MND has condemned Beijing’s actions as “irrational” and said the drills have “jeopardized regional peace.”

Flight paths of Chinese jets on Aug. 4. (MND image)