Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/08/05 04:11
Thursday's Major League Linescores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 001 020 000 1 4 7 0
Pittsburgh 010 000 200 2 5 12 0

(10 innings)

Woodruff, Boxberger (7), Milner (8), Williams (9), Bush (10) and Caratini; Zach.Thompson, Stout (5), Ramirez (7), Holderman (8), Underwood Jr. (10) and Delay. W_Underwood Jr. 1-3. L_Bush 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Caratini (8), Brosseau (5).

___

Chicago 100 002 000 3 9 0
St. Louis 000 000 301 4 6 1

Stroman, Hughes (7), Uelmen (9) and Contreras; Mikolas, Naile (7), Gallegos (8), Helsley (9) and Knizner, Molina. W_Helsley 6-1. L_Uelmen 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Contreras (15). St. Louis, Gorman (12), Goldschmidt (26).