Montoya back to lead Pumas among 9 changes for Wallabies

MENDOZA, Argentina (AP) — Captain Julian Montoya’s return is among nine changes to Argentina from the series-deciding win against Scotland last month for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia this weekend.

Only two forwards and four backs retained starting spots from the Pumas side which beat Scotland 34-31 from 15 points down with 30 minutes to go in Santiago del Estero more than two weeks ago.

Some changes were expected. Montoya, scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli and wing Santiago Cordero missed that third test because of injuries. Following the series, lock Guido Petti, who started all three tests, and starting wing Bautista Delguy weren't picked in the squad for the two home tests against the Wallabies.

The first is in Mendoza on Saturday.

Montoya will hook between Francisco Gomez Kodela and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, who started the first two Scotland tests and came off the bench in the third.

Matias Alemanno replaced Petti in the second row, and Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez returned the back row from the first test with Matera.

The experienced Cubelli missed the Scotland series after tearing a leg muscle in the warmup for the first test, while Santiago Carreras remained at flyhalf as Nicolas Sanchez and Benjamin Urdapilleta were still recovering from leg injuries.

Jeronimo de la Fuente was back to partner Matias Orlando in midfield as he did in the first two Scotland games.

The reserves included tighthead Joel Sclavi and scrumhalf Lautaro Bazan Velez, who made their debuts in the series.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Santiago Cordero, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (captain), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro. Reserves: Agustin Creevy, Thomas Gallo, Joel Sclavi, Santiago Grondona, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Moroni.

