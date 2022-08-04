|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
Fulham vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Leicester vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Millwall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Hull
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Blackburn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Blackpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Burnley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Cardiff
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Watford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Coventry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Middlesbrough
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Rotherham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sunderland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Swansea
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|West Brom
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Birmingham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luton Town
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Preston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wigan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bristol City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Huddersfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Norwich
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|QPR
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sheffield United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stoke
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
___
Huddersfield 0, Burnley 1
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Blackpool 1, Reading 0
Cardiff 1, Norwich 0
Hull 2, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 0, Birmingham 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 0
Rotherham 1, Swansea 1
Wigan 0, Preston 0
Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 1
Sunderland 1, Coventry 1
Watford 1, Sheffield United 0
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Watford vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United, 9 a.m.
Blackburn vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wycombe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Peterborough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Port Vale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Forest Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Cambridge United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Plymouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Derby
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Portsmouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Accrington Stanley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Charlton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Exeter
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bolton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Ipswich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Shrewsbury
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morecambe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cheltenham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Oxford United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barnsley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Burton Albion
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
___
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 2
Bristol Rovers 1, Forest Green 2
Cambridge United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cheltenham 2, Peterborough 3
Derby 1, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Bolton 1
Lincoln 1, Exeter 1
Morecambe 0, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 1, Barnsley 0
Port Vale 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Portsmouth 3
Wycombe 3, Burton Albion 0
Barnsley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Oxford United, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Walsall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Harrogate Town
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|AFC Wimbledon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Leyton Orient
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Salford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Barrow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Northampton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Crewe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Stevenage
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Carlisle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Newport County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sutton United
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bradford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doncaster
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colchester
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Stockport County
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|Rochdale
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Crawley Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gillingham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Grimsby Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Mansfield Town
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Swindon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Hartlepool
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
___
AFC Wimbledon 2, Gillingham 0
Bradford 0, Doncaster 0
Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 0
Harrogate Town 3, Swindon 0
Leyton Orient 2, Grimsby Town 0
Northampton 3, Colchester 2
Rochdale 1, Crewe 2
Salford 2, Mansfield Town 0
Stockport County 2, Barrow 3
Sutton United 1, Newport County 1
Tranmere 1, Stevenage 2
Walsall 4, Hartlepool 0
Barrow vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.