American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|36
|.660
|_
|Toronto
|58
|46
|.558
|11
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|.529
|14
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|.514
|15½
|Boston
|53
|53
|.500
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|55
|49
|.529
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|50
|.519
|1
|Chicago
|53
|51
|.510
|2
|Detroit
|42
|64
|.396
|14
|Kansas City
|41
|64
|.390
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|38
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|11
|Texas
|46
|58
|.442
|21
|Los Angeles
|44
|60
|.423
|23
|Oakland
|40
|66
|.377
|28
___
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1
Houston 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 6, Texas 3
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 4-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game