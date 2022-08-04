Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/04 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 70 36 .660 _
Toronto 58 46 .558 11
Tampa Bay 55 49 .529 14
Baltimore 54 51 .514 15½
Boston 53 53 .500 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 49 .529 _
Cleveland 54 50 .519 1
Chicago 53 51 .510 2
Detroit 42 64 .396 14
Kansas City 41 64 .390 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 68 38 .642 _
Seattle 57 49 .538 11
Texas 46 58 .442 21
Los Angeles 44 60 .423 23
Oakland 40 66 .377 28

___

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 6, Texas 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 4-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game