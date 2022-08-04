NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|7
|3
|4
|25
|20
|11
|Portland
|6
|1
|6
|24
|31
|11
|Houston
|6
|4
|3
|21
|24
|16
|OL Reign
|5
|3
|6
|21
|15
|12
|Chicago
|5
|3
|5
|20
|20
|17
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|4
|19
|14
|16
|Angel City
|5
|5
|2
|17
|12
|14
|Orlando
|3
|5
|5
|14
|14
|28
|Louisville
|2
|6
|6
|12
|15
|21
|Gotham FC
|4
|7
|0
|12
|9
|22
|Washington
|1
|5
|8
|11
|14
|18
|North Carolina
|2
|5
|3
|9
|17
|19
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Washington 3, North Carolina 3, tie
Portland 2, Louisville 1
San Diego 1, Chicago 0
OL Reign 3, Angel City 2
Houston 4, Gotham FC 2
Orlando 2, Kansas City 2, tie
OL Reign 1, Louisville 1, tie
Washington at Louisville, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Houston at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Angel City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.