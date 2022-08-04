Tourism, cargo operations in northern Taiwan reported normal despite Chinese military drills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourist numbers on Taiwan’s northeast coast and cargo ship routes into Taipei Port have been reported as normal on Thursday (August 4) despite China conducting military drills in waters around the nation.

Wu Zonglin (巫宗霖), director of the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Management Office, said that the number of tourists to Fulong has increased significantly in recent weeks, adding that the large parking lot in front of the Fulong Visitor Center is a good indicator of tourist numbers, CNA reported.

He pointed out that Thursday is a regular weekday but almost 90 percent of the lot has been filled. Wu also said the 2022 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival will continue until October.

Meanwhile, staff from the Taipei Port said that ship traffic and cargo loading and unloading operations were normal. China’s military exercise did not have much of an impact, CNA cited them as saying.

Only a very small number of ships were slightly delayed in arriving at the port because they had to avoid the drill zones China had marked.

Additionally, the Coast Guard Administration said that it was carrying out routine tasks without any issues. The CGA said it is still advising fishermen from getting too close to Chinese military vessels.

China on Thursday afternoon fired 11 Dongfeng into the waters surrounding northern, southern, and eastern Taiwan in several waves. The drills came after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan from Aug. 2-3.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) issued a press release at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, saying that it is using early warning, surveillance, and reconnaissance methods to grasp real-time developments of the drills announced by China. It has activated defense systems and strengthened combat readiness, the MND added.

The defense ministry also condemned China's irrational actions to undermine regional peace.