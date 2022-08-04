Taiwan Cultural Ministry announces nature microfilm series ‘Formosa Forevermore’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) announced on Wednesday (Aug. 3) a series of documentaries entitled “Formosa Forevermore,” which is available for viewing on TaiwanPlus and will be broadcast by the Public Television Station (PTS).

“Formosa Forevermore,” produced by journalist and Taiwan Association for China Human Rights Founding Chair Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏), includes two sets of documentary micro-films featuring Taiwan’s endemic bird species and night skies. Each of the 20 episodes is around 3 minutes in length and is viewable on the English streaming platform Taiwan Plus and will be broadcast by PTS in the future.

The wild bird documentaries were created by wildlife documentarian Liuo Yamm-ming (劉燕明), the starry sky documentaries by astrophotographer Chen Pei-kung (陳培堃), and the sound mixing and post-production were done by Edgar Music Co. Ltd. and sound designer Joseffy Huang (黃馨瑩). The project was presented by the I-Mei Environmental Protection Foundation.

At a series launch press conference, Yang said birds and starry skies have existed in and lived in Taiwan even before humans. He said the project not only presents images of Taiwan to the audience but also introduces stories and the meaning behind the visual presentations through narrations.

Yang added that he has promised Lee Yung-te (李永得) to produce 100 episodes for the series, as 20 is not nearly enough. Next, he plans to document Taiwan’s lively street dancing scene with the help of extended reality technology.

According to Yang, Taiwan’s mid- to low-latitude location allows over 85% of the starry sky to be observed, while the many tall mountains and beaches provide excellent stargazing locations. On the other hand, Taiwan’s diverse geography also yields high biodiversity, with over 670 wild bird species including 29 endemic species.



Yang Sen-hong serves as the series' producer. (TaiwanPlus photo)

Chen, who is known as the first person in Taiwan to photograph Halley’s Comet, recalled the special experience of shooting the night sky atop Yushan. He said having to carry equipment up the mountain was a challenge on its own, but when he captured the moonlight draped over the Couple Trees in Tataka alongside Orion and Sirius in the sky, he felt that all was worth it.

Chen said that as a lover of nature, it is his mission to document it; prior to the arrival of typhoons, as everyone made their way off the mountains, he would be going up to see the stars in the clearest skies. He urged audiences to let go of their minds’ worries and spend 3 minutes each day enjoying the documentaries, which would open up a new dimension within their hearts.

I-Mei Foods Co., Ltd. Consultant Paula Tsai (蔡寶來) said at the event that I-Mei has been shouldering its corporate social responsibility since long ago, contributing to the fields of poetry, indigenous cultures, and glove puppetry. She said that though ecosystem and environmental protection are universal values, Taiwanese people often overlook the beauty of their home; I-Mei has made dedicated efforts to educate the Taiwanese about local natural wonders.

Tsai also said Yang has been a longtime ally of the I-Mei Environmental Protection Foundation. She said she hoped to see more content added to “Formosa Forevermore” in the future, introducing the world to a peaceful and beautiful Taiwan.

More information about the series can be found here.



Yang Sen-hong, Liuo Yamm-ming, Chen Pei-kung, and Joseffy Huang share their experience in creating he series. (Taiwan News photo)



I-Mei Foods Co., Ltd. Consultant Paula Tsai speaks at the series launch event. (TaiwanPlus photo)

*I-Mei is the parent company of Taiwan News.