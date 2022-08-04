Chinese Dongfeng missiles strike off eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 4) announced that its rocket force launched missiles into an area to the east of Taiwan as part of five days of live-fire exercises following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command Spokesman Shi Yi (施毅) that afternoon announced that the PLA's Eastern Theater Command Rocket Force launched a "multi-regional and multi-model exercise" in the waters off the coast of eastern Taiwan, according to China's state-run TV broadcaster CCTV. Shi claimed that the guided missiles all "hit their targets accurately."

Shi Yi said that the exercise tested precision strike and area denial capabilities. Since the target site was located in the waters off the coast of eastern Taiwan, the drill was designed to simulate an attack on large ships. However, the CCTV report did not disclose whether the missiles flew over Taiwan.

The PLA has not announced what types of missiles were fired, but UDN cited experts as saying that the Dongfeng 15B was likely involved. At 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that the PLA had launched multiple missiles from the Dongfeng series into the waters surrounding northeastern and southwestern Taiwan at about 1:56 p.m.

The MND pointed out that Taiwan's armed forces used various early warning, surveillance, and reconnaissance mechanisms to instantly attain the dynamics of the missile launches, activate defense systems, and strengthen combat readiness. The ministry condemned China's "irrational actions undermining regional peace."

Chinese State-run media outlet Xinhua cited the Eastern Theater Command as stating that it had conducted joint combat exercises in the northern, southwestern, and southeastern waters and airspace around Taiwan. It stated that the drills included troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force, and Logistic Support Force.

Among the drills listed were joint blockade, sea target assault, ground target strikes, and airspace control operations. The PLA stated that these military operations tested the joint combat capabilities of the troops.

Video shows MND's response to Thursday's missile tests by China: