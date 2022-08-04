Alexa
AmCham Taiwan seeks closer bilateral economic cooperation

Chamber says US, Taiwan able to address 21-century challenges

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/04 16:40
(American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan image)

Business optimism for next 5 years slumps: AmCham Taipei

(American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) said it is looking forward to deeper economic cooperation as the COVID pandemic subsides.

AmCham Taiwan said in a statement that it welcomes more opportunities to meet with visiting delegations and share insights on “several new initiatives” to expand economic collaboration between the U.S. and Taiwan. “We believe that further investment in the robust U.S.-Taiwan economic relationship remains the best course to ensure the continuation of this progress,” it said.

AmCham Taiwan pointed out that the U.S. and Taiwan are able to address important 21st-century challenges and opportunities, including in public health, semiconductors, digital, supply chain resilience, and the development of sustainable sources of energy and human talent.

The chamber said it has been advocating an “ambitious agenda” to speed up economic cooperation with Taiwan “through various public and private initiatives” and, ultimately, through a bilateral trade agreement.

AmCham President Andrew Wylegala said: “AmCham Taiwan is well-positioned to contribute to public-private partnerships, such as those envisioned by the United States and Taiwan authorities under the Technology Trade & Investment Framework, launched last December, and the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-century trade begun last month.”
