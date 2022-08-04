Rumors China evacuating citizens from Taiwan deemed fake news

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan was quick to dismiss rumors that China is evacuating its citizens from the country as cross-strait tensions simmer.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday (Aug. 4) that the purported plan to evacuate Chinese nationals from Taiwan in reports carried by China’s state-media CCTV is disinformation. The rumor is running wild online and has been identified as fake news, MAC said.

The Council, which deals with cross-strait affairs, urged the public against believing or disseminating information from suspicious sources or risk prosecution.

It reiterated the government’s resolve to safeguard the country amid “unreasonable external threats.” People in Taiwan are urged to stay calm and not be disturbed by attempts to disrupt society.

The Cabinet has cautioned against psychological warfare mounted by Beijing to sway public sentiment following the visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The People’s Liberation Army has kicked off four days of live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan that the island’s defense ministry has said are tantamount to a “blockade” of its air and sea.