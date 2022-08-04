Shenzhen People’s Procuratorate and the Qianhai Authority signed three cooperation agreements and grand opening of the Hong Kong Enterprise Compliance Development Service Centre

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 August 2022 - On July 29, 2022, People's Procuratorate of Shenzhen Municipality and the Qianhai Authority organized a ceremony for signing three cooperation agreements and grand opening of the Hong Kong Enterprise Compliance Development Service Centre (the Centre). The ceremony was officiated by Yu Xinxi, Deputy Party Secretary and Deputy Procurator-general of People's Procuratorate of Shenzhen Municipality and Liang Ke, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Shenzhen Qianhai Cooperation Zone.



Shenzhen People's Procuratorate and the Qianhai Authority signed three cooperation agreements" and witness the grand opening of the Hong Kong Enterprise Compliance Development Service Centre

Song Jijiang, Chief Procurator of Shenzhen Qianhai Procuratorate, and Liu Guilin, Deputy Director-General of the Qianhai Authority, signed three cooperation agreements on co-establishing "Hong Kong Enterprise Compliance Development Service Mechanism", "Marine Ecological Environment and Natural Resource Protection Mechanism" and "Public Interest Litigation Collaboration Mechanism". The parties will establish the Hong Kong Enterprise Compliance Development Service Centre together and coordinate all matters related to the establishment of the Centre. The position of the Centre is to provide comprehensive and professional platform for compliance research, exchange, construction, consultation, and publicity. The Centre aims to provide all-round and professional services to enhance operation convenience for Hong Kong enterprises in Qianhai.



Secretary Liang Ke said that signing of the three cooperation agreements is an important milestone for the deepening of reform and opening up in Qianhai. Qianhai will work together to strengthen corporate services and make good use of the Centre, which can further help Hong Kong enterprises in risks resistance, crimes prevention, and creation of a market-oriented, rule of law, and international business environment. Focusing on the "Golden Inner Bay", Qianhai will work together to strengthen ecological protection. The mechanism will enhance the clustering and ecosystem of marine industry in Qianhai and promote the high-quality development of marine economy, and support Shenzhen to become a global maritime city. Focusing on "social welfare", Qianhai will work together to strengthen innovation in the rule of law, fully support the procuratorial organizations to play the role of "an important force in protecting national interests and social interests", and promote the comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up.



Secretary Yu Xinxi said that the signing of the three agreements and the grand opening of the Hong Kong Enterprise Compliance Development Service Center is a new era of in-depth cooperation between Shenzhen People's Procuratorate and the Qianhai Authority. It creates a "Three Ones" win-win cooperation. The first one is to establish "One Cooperative Mechanism" that closely communicate and cooperate, leverage complementary advantages, improve reform efficiency, and create win-win development. The second one is to highlight Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation through "One Service Platform", and continuously optimize procuratorial services to build the Hong Kong Enterprise Compliance Development Service Center into an important window serving Hong Kong enterprises and an important platform for the exchange of law enforcement and judicial theory and practice in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. The third one is to focus on the linkage of the Bay Area, promote the establishment of "One Friends Circle", actively strengthen communication, deepen practical and theoretical exchanges, and promote the formation of a "Golden Inner Bay" marine ecological environment protection alliance around the Pearl River Estuary.



In the future, Shenzhen People's Procuratorate will continue to deepen the cooperation with the Qianhai Authority in technological innovation, financial reform, business environment construction, etc.. They will work closely to improve procuratorial services with targeted and effective results, and to ensure high-quality development of Qianhai, and help Qianhai to position as a new plateau for reform and opening up in the new era.



