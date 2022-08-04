Taiwan reports 22,707 local COVID cases, 56 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 22,707 local COVID cases on Thursday (Aug. 4), a 4.2% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 252 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,675,128. The 56 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 9,082.

Local cases

The local cases include 10,469 males, 12,188 females, and 50 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. The following map displays the latest COVID case counts in every major county and city in Taiwan reported on Aug. 4.

COVID deaths

The 56 deaths announced on Thursday include 32 males and 24 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 51 had a history of chronic disease, and 42 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 18 to Aug. 1 and the dates of death were from May 20 to Aug. 1.

The following map displays the total number of COVID deaths reported in each of Taiwan's major counties and cities as of Aug. 4.

Imported cases

The 252 imported cases include 147 males and 105 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 29 to Aug. 3, 22 arrived from the U.S., nine from Vietnam, four from Japan, three from South Korea, two each from Hong Kong Egypt, Thailand, and the Philippines, and one each from Canada, Cambodia, the U.K., Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, and China. The countries of origin of 197 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 15,005,123 COVID tests, with 10,321,763 coming back negative. Of the 4,675,128 confirmed cases, 20,980 were imported, 4,654,094 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 9,082 individuals have succumbed to the disease.