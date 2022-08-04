Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

G7 reiterates commitment to Taiwan Strait peace

Foreign ministers urge China to avoid changing regional status quo with force

  219
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/04 11:52
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers issued a joint statement reiterating their commitment to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the rules-based international order on Wednesday (August 3).

The ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and the High Representative of the EU said China has no reason to use U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as an opportunity to ramp up military activity near Taiwan. They pointed out that it is normal for legislators to travel globally and said China’s actions risk "increasing tensions and destabilizing the region.”

The ministers urged China to refrain from unilaterally altering the regional status quo by force and to peacefully find a solution to cross-strait issues. They also emphasized that no changes to the G7 nations’ one China policies have been made, and their positions on Taiwan remain the same.

The statement reaffirmed the G7’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called on all parties to “remain calm, exercise restraint, act with transparency, and maintain open lines of communication to prevent misunderstanding.”

The People’s Liberation Army has designated vast swaths of waters off the coast of Taiwan, including areas to the northwest, north, northeast, east, southwest, and southeast of Taiwan, for live-fire drills. Taiwanese soldiers on Wednesday fired flares at two Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles that flew into Kinmen County's airspace.
Taiwan
G7
Taiwan Strait
China
military drills

RELATED ARTICLES

22 Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan's median line amid Pelosi visit
22 Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan's median line amid Pelosi visit
2022/08/03 23:44
Nancy Pelosi ends whirlwind tour of Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi ends whirlwind tour of Taiwan
2022/08/03 19:12
FamilyMart launches smart mobile convenience store at Southern Taiwan Science Park
FamilyMart launches smart mobile convenience store at Southern Taiwan Science Park
2022/08/03 19:06
Pomelo farmers in Taiwan stunned by China ban
Pomelo farmers in Taiwan stunned by China ban
2022/08/03 18:37
Taiwan foreign minister awards Grand Diplomatic Medal to Czech representative
Taiwan foreign minister awards Grand Diplomatic Medal to Czech representative
2022/08/03 18:03