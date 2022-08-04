Katrina Group’s ST Residences unveils new accommodation options at Balestier

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 August 2022 - ST Residences, a hospitality brand of Katrina Group Ltd., today unveiled its latest fully serviced condominium rental units in Singapore to meet the growing need for long- and short-term accommodations as borders open up and international travel resumes.



ST Residences Balestier is located at 12 Kim Keat Rd. The property consists of 20 units ranging from executive and studio serviced units to 1-bedders. With this addition, guests seeking short-term or long-term stay, digital nomads and individuals travelling for leisure, business or school, will have more options.



Conveniently nestled between Novena and Whampoa, ST Residences Balestier is only a 15-20 minute drive to the Central Business District and town. The accessibility to major expressways makes getting around Singapore a breeze. ST Residences Balestier is also situated near Health City Novena, which includes Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena, Thomson Medical Centre, and Novena Specialist Center, making the property an ideal location for health professionals and medical tourists. Foodies and history lovers will also be inspired by the variety of delectable food establishments and heritage sites and trails in the vicinity.



Similar to its other offerings, all of ST Residences' 3-room types at Balestier will be fully furnished and equipped to offer guests a comfortable and convenient stay. Each unit comes with a cosy living area, open-concept kitchenette, comfortable queen-size bed, wardrobe, and an ensuite bathroom. Other essentials include a refrigerator, washing machine, induction stove, microwave, electric kettle, smart TV, kitchen & tableware, Wi-Fi and weekly housekeeping. A minimum stay of 3 months applies. Guests will also have complimentary access to ST Residences Novena's swimming pool and indoor gym, located only approximately 12 minutes away.



Fully serviced condo rental units and serviced apartments are the perfect alternative accommodation to hotels. At ST Residences, guests can enjoy a stress-free, smooth, affordable and comfortable stay given the variety of amenities and services available. ST Residences' properties are mostly located in convenient locations surrounded by a plethora of lifestyle commodities and services, from food to groceries, shopping and transportation. This quintessentially value-adds to the overall experience, boosting the perfect blend of privacy and local living. Besides Balestier, ST Residences also has properties in various parts of Singapore, such as Orchard Road, Tanjong Pagar, Beach Road, Woodleigh, Clementi, Jurong and more.



For more information, please visit https://balestier.stresidences.com/ and/or https://stresidences.com/.



Direct online booking is available at https://hotels.cloudbeds.com/reservation/4vSmcF

For booking enquiries, please email enquiry@stresidences.com or enquiry.balestier@straitsorg.com or contact +65 9698 5918.



For high-res images, please download from this link:

https://1drv.ms/u/s!At7NbRq4lSFZoNVs5TCm5mEtpWiPGQ?e=ONtsTO



About ST Residences

Established in January 2018, ST Residences is a hospitality brand that styles chic fully furnished apartments without the serviced apartment mark-up, providing a one-stop solution to furnished apartments islandwide. ST Residences is committed to providing affordable, accessible and comfortable options for those seeking serviced apartments and fully serviced condo rental units in Singapore, whether for short-term stays or long-term residence. Our apartments cater to different needs, ranging from individuals, digital nomads, business travellers to expatriates and corporations. We provide quality accommodation with contract flexibility and competitive rates so the stay can be as fuss-free as possible.



About ST Hospitality



Established in December 2017, ST Hospitality Pte. Ltd. ("STH"), previously known as Straits Organization Pte. Ltd., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Catalist-listed Katrina Group Ltd.. Together with its subsidiary, STH Group runs ST Residences and ST Signature and has served more than 60,000 guests to date. Guests can choose from a variety of serviced apartments, fully serviced condominium rental units and/or 4 ST Signature co-living hotels in Singapore for an enjoyable short-term or long-term stay.



About Katrina Group



Katrina Group Ltd. (the "Company") owns and operates seven food and beverage brands in Singapore and Indonesia. These comprise casual dining brands – Bali Thai, Streats, Honguo and So Pho – as well as midrange dining brands – Hutong, Tomo Izakaya and RENNthai. The Company also runs a hospitality business in Singapore, offering fully furnished serviced apartments and fully serviced condo rental units under the ST Residences brand, as well as affordable luxury co-living hotels under the ST Signature brand. The Company has been listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange since 2016. For more information, visit katrinagroup.com.

