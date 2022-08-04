Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Toronto
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|1
Kikuchi, Thornton (5), Cimber (6), Mayza (6), Phelps (7), T.Richards (8) and D.Jansen; Beeks, Yarbrough (2), Thompson (6), Fairbanks (8), Adam (9) and Pinto. W_Thompson 3-2. L_Cimber 8-4. Sv_Adam (5). HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (15).
___
|Seattle
|600
|000
|100
|—
|7
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
|5
|0
Castillo, Borucki (7), Festa (8), Sewald (9) and Torrens; Cole, Wa.Peralta (7), Loáisiga (7), Marinaccio (8), Trivino (9) and Higashioka. W_Castillo 5-4. L_Cole 9-4. HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (18), C.Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Winker (10). New York, Higashioka (6).
___
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|01x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Alexander, Cisnero (6), Chafin (7), Law (8) and Barnhart; Ryan, Fulmer (6), Thielbar (7), Jh.Duran (8), J.López (9) and León. W_Ryan 8-4. L_Alexander 2-5. Sv_J.López (20).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|122
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Texas
|100
|000
|101
|—
|3
|6
|1
Bradish, Baker (6), Tate (6), C.Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Chirinos; M.Pérez, Moore (7), Leclerc (7), J.Hernández (9) and Heim. W_C.Pérez 6-1. L_Leclerc 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, McKenna (2), Chirinos (3). Texas, Heim (13), Semien (15).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Houston
|220
|020
|00x
|—
|6
|12
|0
R.Hill, Bello (4), Sawamura (4), Ort (5), Brasier (8) and McGuire; Urquidy, S.Martinez (8), W.Smith (9) and Vázquez. W_Urquidy 10-4. L_R.Hill 4-5. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (9). Houston, Mancini (11).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|103
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|12
|0
Singer, Mills (7), Weaver (8) and Melendez; Lynn, Diekman (7), Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Zavala. W_Lynn 2-4. L_Singer 4-4. Sv_Hendriks (21). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (15). Chicago, J.Abreu (14).
___
|Arizona
|000
|002
|002
|—
|4
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|031
|20x
|—
|7
|9
|1
Henry, Ginkel (6), Holton (7), Ramirez (7) and Herrera; Bieber, Karinchak (7), Stephan (8), Morgan (9) and Hedges. W_Bieber 6-6. L_Henry 0-1. HRs_Arizona, A.Thomas (8), Perdomo (4). Cleveland, A.Rosario (6), O.Gonzalez (3).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
Wheeler, Domínguez (8), Alvarado (8), Robertson (9) and Realmuto; Morton, Lee (7), McHugh (8), Minter (9) and W.Contreras. W_Wheeler 10-5. L_McHugh 2-2. Sv_Robertson (15). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (9). Atlanta, Arcia (7).
___
|New York
|002
|042
|001
|—
|9
|14
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|005
|—
|5
|13
|1
Bassitt, May (8), Givens (9), Lugo (9) and Nido, Mazeika; A.Sánchez, Weems (5), Cishek (7), Machado (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Bassitt 8-7. L_A.Sánchez 0-4. HRs_New York, Alonso (28), Vogelbach (13). Washington, K.Ruiz (4), L.Thomas (10).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|120
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Minor, Kuhnel (6), Cessa (7), Strickland (8) and Papierski; Alcantara, and Stallings. W_Alcantara 10-4. L_Minor 1-8. HRs_Miami, Aguilar (13).