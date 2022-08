WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Wednesday At San Jose State University San Jose, Calif. Purse: $757,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor SAN JOSE, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at San Jose State University (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang (4), China, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.