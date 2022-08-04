Arizona WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.

No other details were immediately available.

Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona's offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancers.

Brown caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns for the Ravens last season. The receiver hasn't practiced much during training camp because of a hamstring injury he suffered while working out on his own in July.

