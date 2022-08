Wednesday At Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: $1,953,285 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor WASHINGTON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Citi Open at Willian H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Holger Rune (9), Denmark, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Christina McHale and Jamie Loeb, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.