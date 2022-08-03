Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/03 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 8 .742
x-Connecticut 21 10 .677 2
x-Washington 20 12 .625
Atlanta 12 18 .400 10½
New York 12 18 .400 10½
Indiana 5 27 .156 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 9 .710
x-Seattle 19 12 .613 3
Dallas 14 16 .467
Phoenix 13 18 .419 9
Los Angeles 12 18 .400
Minnesota 12 19 .387 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63

Washington 83, Las Vegas 73

New York 102, Los Angeles 73

Dallas 84, Chicago 78

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.