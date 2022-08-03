WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Connecticut
|21
|10
|.677
|2
|x-Washington
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|Atlanta
|12
|18
|.400
|10½
|New York
|12
|18
|.400
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|27
|.156
|18½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|x-Seattle
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|Dallas
|14
|16
|.467
|7½
|Phoenix
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|Los Angeles
|12
|18
|.400
|9½
|Minnesota
|12
|19
|.387
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63
Washington 83, Las Vegas 73
New York 102, Los Angeles 73
Dallas 84, Chicago 78
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.