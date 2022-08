Wednesday At Baza Sportiva Ciric Iasi, Romania Purse: $115,000 Surface: Red clay IASI, ROMANIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BCR Iasi Open at Baza Sportiva Ciric (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Darya Astakhova, Russia, def. Cristina Dinu, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Miriam Bianca Bulgaru and Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie, Romania, def. Gabriela Lee and Oana Georgeta Simion, Romania, walkover.

Despina Papamichail, Greece, and Andrea Lazaro Garcia, Spain, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu and Irina Bara, Romania, walkover.

Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, and Beatrice Gumulya (3), Indonesia, def. Paula Ormaechea, Argentina, and Prarthana Thombare, India, 6-1, 7-5.