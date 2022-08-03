Taiwan foreign minister awards Grand Diplomatic Medal to Czech representative

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Outgoing Czech representative to Taiwan, Patrick Rumlar, was conferred the Grand Medal of Diplomacy on (Tuesday) August 2 by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) for his efforts in promoting bilateral relations.

Wu thanked the representative for significantly advancing Taiwan-Czech relations. He said that both Taiwan and the Czech Republic are young and spirited countries that share the values of freedom and democracy, according to a foreign ministry press release.

He also described the Central European nation as the prominent supporter of Taiwan in Europe.

Wu said the two nations are friendly, like-minded partners that have deepened cooperation in various fields in recent years and have faced many global issues together. He mentioned that Taiwan donated US$2.5 million to the Czech Republic to aid Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Czech Senate and the Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee also passed successively pro-Taiwan resolutions this year, he said. Czech representatives also voiced support for Taiwan’s inclusion in this year's World Health Assembly, Wu added.

Taiwan and the Czech Republic will continue to promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields, safeguard shared values, and protect the resilience of international democracy, the foreign ministry said.