FamilyMart launches smart mobile convenience store at Southern Taiwan Science Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — FamilyMart announced on Monday (Aug. 1) the launch of its smart retail electric vehicle “FamiMobi” at the Southern Taiwan Science Park, incorporating Southeast Asian foods and a self-checkout system.

In preparation for smart retail in the future, FamilyMart has tested different retail models, including FamiMobi, which was built in seven months by the collaboration of 15 electric car suppliers in Taiwan. It is the country’s first electric vehicle outfitted with a convenience store, CNA quoted FamilyMart President Hsueh Dong-du (薛東都) as saying.

Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰), head of Family Mart’s data governance department, said that tests on FamiMobi will continue, including testing on automatic grocery product detection and recognition as well as app-based check-out and payment.

According to Huang, FamiMobi services will be extended to the Taijiang National Park, Yuguang Island, and other attractions, providing local cuisine in addition to FamilyMart merchandise, per CNA.

FamiMobi vehicles will deploy in accordance with the common types of work shifts at the science park to provide nearly 100 merchandise items and introduce Southeast Asian cuisine to cater to the many migrant workers at the science park during the trial period, according to FamilyMart.